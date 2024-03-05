Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -3.9 %. The stock closed at 172.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.2 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers closed the day at 172.95, with the opening price at 169.45. The stock reached a high of 174.25 and a low of 165. The market capitalization stands at 1636.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 101136 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:04:51 AM IST

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹172.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the BSE had a volume of 101,136 shares with a closing price of 172.95.

