MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers closed the day at ₹172.95, with the opening price at ₹169.45. The stock reached a high of ₹174.25 and a low of ₹165. The market capitalization stands at ₹1636.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 101136 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.