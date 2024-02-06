Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Suffers Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 186.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.95 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at 189.7 and closed at 186.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 190.8 and a low of 181.4. The company has a market capitalization of 1810.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 123,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹183.95, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹186.1

The stock price of Motisons Jewellers is currently at 183.95, with a percent change of -1.16 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

06 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹186.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,594. The closing price for the stock was 186.1.

