MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plunge Amid Market Turbulence

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile trading day with the open price at ₹167.4, the close price at ₹166.2, a high of ₹168, and a low of ₹157.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹1592.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹246.19 and the 52-week low was ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 105,941 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.