MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plunge Amid Market Turbulence

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile trading day with the open price at ₹167.4, the close price at ₹166.2, a high of ₹168, and a low of ₹157.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹1592.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹246.19 and the 52-week low was ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 105,941 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹161.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.31% with a net change of -0.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.63%
|3 Months
|6 Months
|YTD
|65.0%
|1 Year
Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹161.75, showing a percent change of -2.68% and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value. Investors should monitor the stock closely to observe any potential changes in the near future.
On the last day of trading for MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 105,941 with a closing price of ₹166.2.
