MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plunge Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 161.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.25 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile trading day with the open price at 167.4, the close price at 166.2, a high of 168, and a low of 157.9. The market capitalization stood at 1592.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 246.19 and the 52-week low was 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 105,941 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹161.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹161.75

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 161.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.31% with a net change of -0.5.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.63%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD65.0%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹161.75, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹166.2

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 161.75, showing a percent change of -2.68% and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value. Investors should monitor the stock closely to observe any potential changes in the near future.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹166.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 105,941 with a closing price of 166.2.

