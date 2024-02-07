Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines Bright with Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 181.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.25 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a strong day in the stock market, with an open price of 182.45 and a close price of 183.95. The stock reached a high of 186 and a low of 179. The market capitalization of the company is 1,782.36 crore. The 52-week high for Motisons Jewellers is 246.19, while the 52-week low is 87.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 110,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹181.25, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹181.05

The current stock price of Motisons Jewellers is 181.25, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹183.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company had a trading volume of 110,347 shares. The closing price for the stock was 183.95.

