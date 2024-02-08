MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading results

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a relatively stable trading day, with an open price of ₹181.25 and a close price of ₹181.05. The stock reached a high of ₹188.65 and a low of ₹181.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,840.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19, while the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The stock had a trading volume of 73,254 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Motisons Jewellers is currently ₹187, which represents a 3.29% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.95.
On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 73,254. The closing price for the shares was ₹181.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!