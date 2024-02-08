Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 3.29 %. The stock closed at 181.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a relatively stable trading day, with an open price of 181.25 and a close price of 181.05. The stock reached a high of 188.65 and a low of 181.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1,840.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19, while the 52-week low is 87.1. The stock had a trading volume of 73,254 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹187, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹181.05

The stock price of Motisons Jewellers is currently 187, which represents a 3.29% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.95.

08 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹181.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 73,254. The closing price for the shares was 181.05.

