MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a fluctuating day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹122.35 and a close price of ₹116.53. The stock reached a high of ₹122.35 and a low of ₹122.35. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹122.35 and the 52-week low at ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 13,330 shares.

