Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 116.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.35 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a fluctuating day on the stock market, with an open price of 122.35 and a close price of 116.53. The stock reached a high of 122.35 and a low of 122.35. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was recorded at 122.35 and the 52-week low at 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 13,330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹116.53 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,330. The closing price of the stock was 116.53.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.