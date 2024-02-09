Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 186.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.3 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a closing price of 186.2 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 192 and a low of 182.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1843.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19, while the 52-week low is 87.1. The stock had a trading volume of 123,413 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹186.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,413. The closing price for the stock was 186.2.

