MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines Bright with Positive Trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The stock opened at ₹128.46 and closed at ₹122.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹128.46, while the lowest price was ₹117.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1264.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹122.35, while the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 326,617 shares.

