MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines Bright with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 11.61 %. The stock closed at 128.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.38 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The stock opened at 128.46 and closed at 122.35. The highest price reached during the day was 128.46, while the lowest price was 117.15. The company has a market capitalization of 1264.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 122.35, while the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 326,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range

Motisons Jewellers stock reached a low of 132.5 and a high of 147.98 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹143.38, up 11.61% from yesterday's ₹128.46

Motisons Jewellers stock price has increased by 11.61%, with a net change of 14.92. The current stock price stands at 143.38.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.41%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD33.77%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹128.46, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹122.35

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is 128.46. There has been a 4.99% percent change, with a net change of 6.11.

09 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹122.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 326,617. The closing price for the stock was 122.35.

