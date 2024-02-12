Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.76 %. The stock closed at 184.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.6 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at 194.75 and closed at 187.30 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 194.75 and a low of 181.40 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1818.3 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 246.19 and a 52-week low of 87.10. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹179.6, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹184.7

The current stock price of Motisons Jewellers is 179.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, which means the stock has decreased by 5.1.

12 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.91%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD88.28%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹184.7, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹187.3

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 184.7, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.39% or 2.6.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹187.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,310. The closing price for the stock was 187.3.

