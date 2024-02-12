MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Plunges in Trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹194.75 and closed at ₹187.30 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹194.75 and a low of ₹181.40 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1818.3 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹246.19 and a 52-week low of ₹87.10. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,310 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Motisons Jewellers is ₹179.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, which means the stock has decreased by ₹5.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.91%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|88.28%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹184.7, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.39% or ₹2.6.
On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,310. The closing price for the stock was ₹187.3.
