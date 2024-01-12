Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines Brightly with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 8.54 %. The stock closed at 203.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.85 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at a price of 201.84 and closed at 184.98 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 203.47, while the lowest was 197.41. The market capitalization of the company is 2003.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 184.98, while the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 357,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range

Motisons Jewellers stock's current day's high is 223.81 and the low is 212.64.

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹220.85, up 8.54% from yesterday's ₹203.47

Motisons Jewellers stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 8.54 and a net change of 17.38. The current stock price is 220.85. This suggests that there is positive market sentiment towards the company, as investors are willing to pay a higher price for its shares. It is important to note that this data provides a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific point in time and may not reflect its future trajectory.

12 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week74.38%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD111.87%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹203.47, up 10% from yesterday's ₹184.98

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the stock price is 203.47, which represents a 10% percent change. The net change in the stock price is 18.49.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹184.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 357,286. The closing price for the stock was 184.98.

