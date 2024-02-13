Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Plummeting in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 179.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.95 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers opened at 184.8 and closed at 184.7. The stock had a high of 188 and a low of 176.25. The market capitalization of the company is 1771.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. There were 60,336 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range

Motisons Jewellers stock reached a low of 172.65 and a high of 181.45 today.

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹174.95, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹179.95

The current data of MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the stock price is 174.95 with a decrease of -2.78% or a net change of -5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.18%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD82.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹179.95, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹184.7

The current data for Motisons Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 179.95, which represents a percent change of -2.57% and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.57% and has decreased by 4.75 in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹184.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 60,336 shares. The closing price for the shares was 184.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!