MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Plummeting in Market Trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹184.8 and closed at ₹184.7. The stock had a high of ₹188 and a low of ₹176.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1771.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. There were 60,336 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motisons Jewellers stock reached a low of ₹172.65 and a high of ₹181.45 today.
The current data of MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the stock price is ₹174.95 with a decrease of -2.78% or a net change of -5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|3 Months
-99999.99%
|6 Months
-99999.99%
|YTD
|82.99%
|1 Year
-99999.99%
The current data for Motisons Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is ₹179.95, which represents a percent change of -2.57% and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.57% and has decreased by ₹4.75 in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 60,336 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹184.7.
