Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 177.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.25 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at 177.05 and closed at 179.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 181.45 and a low of 172.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Motisons Jewellers is 1748.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The stock had a trading volume of 74,436 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:29 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹180.25, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹177.1

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is 180.25, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.78% and has seen a net increase of 3.15.

14 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range

Motisons Jewellers stock's low price for the day is 173.05 and the high price is 181.35.

14 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹179.35, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹177.1

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 179.35, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.27% and has gained 2.25 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.18%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD80.49%
1 Year-99999.99%
14 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹177.6, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹179.95

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 177.6, with a 1.31% decrease in value. This results in a net change of -2.35.

14 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹179.95 on last trading day

On the last day of MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 74,436. The closing price of the stock was 179.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!