MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading performance

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹177.05 and closed at ₹179.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹181.45 and a low of ₹172.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Motisons Jewellers is ₹1748.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The stock had a trading volume of 74,436 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.