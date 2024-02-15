MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS stocks plummet in trading today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹173.35 and closed at ₹177.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹181.35 and a low of ₹173.05. Its market capitalization stands at ₹1,747.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹246.19 and ₹87.1, respectively. The BSE volume for Motisons Jewellers was 31,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.