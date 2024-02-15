Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 177.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.1 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at 173.35 and closed at 177.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 181.35 and a low of 173.05. Its market capitalization stands at 1,747.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 246.19 and 87.1, respectively. The BSE volume for Motisons Jewellers was 31,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.65%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD80.74%
1 Year-99999.99%
15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹177.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹177.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Motisons Jewellers is 177.1. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a small decrease in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹177.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Motisons Jewellers' BSE volume was 31,031 shares with a closing price of 177.1.

