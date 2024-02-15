MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS stocks plummet in trading today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹173.35 and closed at ₹177.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹181.35 and a low of ₹173.05. Its market capitalization stands at ₹1,747.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹246.19 and ₹87.1, respectively. The BSE volume for Motisons Jewellers was 31,031 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.65%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|80.74%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
As of the current data, the stock price of Motisons Jewellers is ₹177.1. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a small decrease in value.
On the last day, Motisons Jewellers' BSE volume was 31,031 shares with a closing price of ₹177.1.
