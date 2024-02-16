Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 180.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.1 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a stable day of trading, with the open and close prices being 177.1 and 177.35 respectively. The stock reached a high of 184.1 and a low of 175.9. The market capitalization of the company is 1781.38 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 246.19 and 87.1 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 46,557 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹179.1, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹180.95

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that its price is 179.1. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, which further supports the decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹177.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MOTISONS JEWELLERS had a volume of 46,557 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 177.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!