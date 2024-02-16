MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Plummets

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a stable day of trading, with the open and close prices being ₹177.1 and ₹177.35 respectively. The stock reached a high of ₹184.1 and a low of ₹175.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1781.38 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹246.19 and ₹87.1 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 46,557 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.