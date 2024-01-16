MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Plunges in Trading Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile trading day with an open price of ₹238.4 and a close price of ₹223.81. The stock reached a high of ₹246.19 and a low of ₹203.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2129.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹223.81, while the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,284,747 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is ₹196.11 with a percent change of -9.36. This indicates a decrease in value of 9.36%. The net change is -20.24, which means that the stock has decreased by 20.24 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock value of MOTISONS JEWELLERS has experienced a significant decline.
The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is ₹216.35, with a percent change of -3.33 and a net change of -7.46. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.33% and has experienced a net decrease of 7.46.
On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,284,747. The closing price for the stock was ₹223.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!