MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Plunges in Trading Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile trading day with an open price of ₹238.4 and a close price of ₹223.81. The stock reached a high of ₹246.19 and a low of ₹203.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2129.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹223.81, while the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,284,747 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.