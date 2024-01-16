Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -9.36 %. The stock closed at 216.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.11 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile trading day with an open price of 238.4 and a close price of 223.81. The stock reached a high of 246.19 and a low of 203.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 2129.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 223.81, while the 52-week low is 87.1. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,284,747 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹196.11, down -9.36% from yesterday's ₹216.35

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is 196.11 with a percent change of -9.36. This indicates a decrease in value of 9.36%. The net change is -20.24, which means that the stock has decreased by 20.24 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock value of MOTISONS JEWELLERS has experienced a significant decline.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹216.35, down -3.33% from yesterday's ₹223.81

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is 216.35, with a percent change of -3.33 and a net change of -7.46. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.33% and has experienced a net decrease of 7.46.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹223.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,284,747. The closing price for the stock was 223.81.

