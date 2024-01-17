MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a strong trading day, with the stock opening at ₹201.03 and closing at ₹216.35. The stock reached a high of ₹233.85 and a low of ₹194.72 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,258.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.10. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,952,403 shares.
17 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
