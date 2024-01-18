Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 229.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers stock opened at 220.32 and closed at 229.42 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 235 and a low of 214.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2259.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 619,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹233, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹229.54

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 233. It has seen a 1.51% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.46.

18 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹229.42 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 619,419. The closing price for the stock was 229.42.

