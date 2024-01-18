MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers stock opened at ₹220.32 and closed at ₹229.42 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹235 and a low of ₹214.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2259.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 619,419 shares.

