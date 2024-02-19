Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 4.67 %. The stock closed at 180.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.4 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers closed the day at 180.95 with a high of 189.95 and a low of 177.95. The market capitalization stands at 1864.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 200,555 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹180.95 on last trading day

Motisons Jewellers had a volume of 200555 shares traded on the BSE on the last day, with a closing price of 180.95.

