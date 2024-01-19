Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 229.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.43 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a stable day of trading, with an open price of 229.45 and a close price of 229.54. The stock reached a high of 234.15 and a low of 216.06 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Motisons Jewellers is currently at 2209.42 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 246.19 and a 52-week low of 87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 141,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹229.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 141,186. The closing price for the day was 229.54.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.