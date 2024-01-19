MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a stable day of trading, with an open price of ₹229.45 and a close price of ₹229.54. The stock reached a high of ₹234.15 and a low of ₹216.06 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Motisons Jewellers is currently at ₹2209.42 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.19 and a 52-week low of ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 141,186 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 141,186. The closing price for the day was ₹229.54.
