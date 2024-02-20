MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers' stock opened at ₹197.85 and closed at ₹189.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹197.85 and the low was ₹189.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1928.56 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹246.19 and ₹87.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 93,341 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.