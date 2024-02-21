Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 195.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers closed the day at 195.9 with an open price of 193.05. The stock reached a high of 195.5 and a low of 190. The market capitalization stands at 1880.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 28627 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 191, showing a decrease of 2.5% in the value. The net change is -4.9, indicating a negative movement in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding this stock.

