MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : Motisons Jewellers Stock Plummets in Trading Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹189.65 and closed at ₹191.15. The high for the day was ₹192.7 and the low was ₹187. With a market capitalization of ₹1858.66 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was ₹246.19 and the 52-week low was ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 145,481 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
