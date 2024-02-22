Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : Motisons Jewellers Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 191.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.8 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers opened at 189.65 and closed at 191.15. The high for the day was 192.7 and the low was 187. With a market capitalization of 1858.66 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was 246.19 and the 52-week low was 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 145,481 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹188.8, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹191.15

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 188.8 with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹191.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the BSE, the volume was 145,481 shares and the closing price was 191.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!