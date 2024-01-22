MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for Motisons Jewellers was ₹202.97 and the closing price was ₹202.06. The stock had a high of ₹212.15 and a low of ₹192.48. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1924.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 209,623. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range Motisons Jewellers stock reached a low price of ₹192.48 and a high price of ₹212.15 on the current day.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹195.5, down -3.25% from yesterday's ₹202.06 Motisons Jewellers stock has a current price of ₹195.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.56, reflecting a decline in the stock's value.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Updater Services 348.1 -0.35 -0.1 372.0 241.1 2321.92 IRM Energy 531.0 3.5 0.66 573.8 435.2 1606.79 Motisons Jewellers 195.5 -6.56 -3.25 246.19 87.1 1924.62 Rishabh Instruments 573.4 -4.65 -0.8 614.0 432.25 2176.7 Aeroflex Industries 164.9 5.5 3.45 197.4 140.9 2132.49

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹195.5, down -3.25% from yesterday's ₹202.06 Motisons Jewellers stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.25% and a net change of -6.56. The current price of the stock is ₹195.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value and investors may be selling off their shares.

Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range Motisons Jewellers stock's current day's low price is ₹192.48 and the high price is ₹212.15.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹195.5, down -3.25% from yesterday's ₹202.06 The current data of MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is ₹195.5. There has been a percent change of -3.25 and a net change of -6.56. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.25% and the value has decreased by 6.56 points.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -11.48% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD 106.27% 1 Year -99999.99%

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹195.5, down -3.25% from yesterday's ₹202.06 Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹195.5, representing a decrease of 3.25% or a net change of -6.56.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹202.06 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 209,623. The closing price for the stock was ₹202.06.