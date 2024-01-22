 MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plummet in Trading Today | Mint
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -3.25 %. The stock closed at 202.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.5 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for Motisons Jewellers was 202.97 and the closing price was 202.06. The stock had a high of 212.15 and a low of 192.48. The market capitalization of the company is 1924.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 209,623.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:21:53 AM IST

Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range

Motisons Jewellers stock reached a low price of 192.48 and a high price of 212.15 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:07:14 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:44:20 AM IST

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services348.1-0.35-0.1372.0241.12321.92
IRM Energy531.03.50.66573.8435.21606.79
Motisons Jewellers195.5-6.56-3.25246.1987.11924.62
Rishabh Instruments573.4-4.65-0.8614.0432.252176.7
Aeroflex Industries164.95.53.45197.4140.92132.49
22 Jan 2024, 10:41:44 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:21:11 AM IST

Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range

Motisons Jewellers stock's current day's low price is 192.48 and the high price is 212.15.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01:25 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:33:21 AM IST

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.48%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD106.27%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 09:22:53 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:05:35 AM IST

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹202.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 209,623. The closing price for the stock was 202.06.

