MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for Motisons Jewellers was ₹202.97 and the closing price was ₹202.06. The stock had a high of ₹212.15 and a low of ₹192.48. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1924.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 209,623.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Updater Services
|348.1
|-0.35
|-0.1
|372.0
|241.1
|2321.92
|IRM Energy
|531.0
|3.5
|0.66
|573.8
|435.2
|1606.79
|Motisons Jewellers
|195.5
|-6.56
|-3.25
|246.19
|87.1
|1924.62
|Rishabh Instruments
|573.4
|-4.65
|-0.8
|614.0
|432.25
|2176.7
|Aeroflex Industries
|164.9
|5.5
|3.45
|197.4
|140.9
|2132.49
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.48%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|106.27%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
