MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 188.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.1 per share.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers' stock opened at 189.85 and closed at 188.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 189.85 and the low was 184.55. The market cap stands at 1832.08 crore with a 52-week high of 246.19 and a low of 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 62,352 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹188.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the BSE had a trading volume of 62,352 shares with a closing price of 188.8.

