MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -7.93 %. The stock closed at 195.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.99 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at 209.87 and closed at 195.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 209.87 and a low of 177.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1771.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for Motisons Jewellers was 306,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹195.5 on last trading day

On the last day, MOTISONS JEWELLERS BSE had a trading volume of 306,690 shares. The closing price of the stock was 195.5.

