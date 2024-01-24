MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹209.87 and closed at ₹195.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹209.87 and a low of ₹177.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1771.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for Motisons Jewellers was 306,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.