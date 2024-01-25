MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines with Positive Trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a trading day with an open price of ₹178.03 and a close price of ₹179.99. The stock had a high of ₹188.98 and a low of ₹172.84. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1860.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,265,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.