MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.23 %. The stock closed at 188.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.98 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a trading day with an open price of 178.03 and a close price of 179.99. The stock had a high of 188.98 and a low of 172.84. The market capitalization of the company is 1860.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,265,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹196.98, up 4.23% from yesterday's ₹188.98

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the stock price is 196.98. There has been a percent change of 4.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 8, suggesting an increase of 8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing positive growth.

25 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹179.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers on the BSE had a volume of 1,265,315 shares. The closing price for the stock was 179.99.

