MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines in Trading Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers' stock opened at ₹103.9 and closed at ₹55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹109.09 and a low of ₹99.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not given. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,111,086 shares.
The current day's low price of MOTISONS JEWELLERS ORD stock is ₹99.01, while the high price is ₹109.09.
Motisons Jewellers stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 82.45 and a net change of 45.35. The current stock price is ₹100.35. This suggests that the stock has seen a substantial positive movement, indicating potential growth and investor interest in the company.
On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers had a volume of 2,112,697 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹55.
