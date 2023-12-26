Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:22 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 82.45 %. The stock closed at 55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.35 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers' stock opened at 103.9 and closed at 55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 109.09 and a low of 99.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not given. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,111,086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 11:22 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of MOTISONS JEWELLERS ORD stock is 99.01, while the high price is 109.09.

26 Dec 2023, 11:01 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹100.35, up 82.45% from yesterday's ₹55

Motisons Jewellers stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 82.45 and a net change of 45.35. The current stock price is 100.35. This suggests that the stock has seen a substantial positive movement, indicating potential growth and investor interest in the company.

26 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers had a volume of 2,112,697 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 55.

