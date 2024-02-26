Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 186.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.6 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers closed the day at 186.1, with a high of 190.45 and a low of 183.85. The market capitalization stands at 1837.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 14054 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹186.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MOTISONS JEWELLERS on the BSE had a volume of 14054 shares with a closing price of 186.1.

