MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines Bright with Positive Trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers' stock opened at ₹196.98 and closed at ₹188.98 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹198.42 and a low of ₹194.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1953.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 110,278 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
