e-paper

MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 83.96 %. The stock closed at 55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.18 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MOTISONS JEWELLERS opened at 103.9 and closed at 55. The stock had a high of 109.09 and a low of 99.01. The company has a market capitalization of 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for MOTISONS JEWELLERS was 3,762,613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹101.18, up 83.96% from yesterday's ₹55

The stock price of Motisons Jewellers is currently 101.18, with a percent change of 83.96 and a net change of 46.18. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market sentiment towards the company. Investors may find this stock attractive due to its recent price performance.

27 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers had a volume of 3,762,613 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 55.

