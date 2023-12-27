MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines in today's trading session

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MOTISONS JEWELLERS opened at ₹103.9 and closed at ₹55. The stock had a high of ₹109.09 and a low of ₹99.01. The company has a market capitalization of 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for MOTISONS JEWELLERS was 3,762,613 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Motisons Jewellers is currently ₹101.18, with a percent change of 83.96 and a net change of 46.18. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market sentiment towards the company. Investors may find this stock attractive due to its recent price performance.
On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers had a volume of 3,762,613 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹55.
