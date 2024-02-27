Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 187.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.15 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers' stock on the last day had an open price of 188.1, closing at 186.7. The high for the day was 194, with a low of 185.3. The market capitalization stood at 1835.53 cr. The 52-week high and low were 246.19 and 87.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 71669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹188.15, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹187.15

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently trading at 188.15, with a 0.53% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹186.7 on last trading day

On the last day, MOTISONS JEWELLERS on BSE had a trading volume of 71,669 shares, with a closing price of 186.7.

