Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 101.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.13 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at 96.65 and closed at 101.18 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 98 and a low of 96.13. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for Motisons Jewellers is 109.09, while the 52-week low is 99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 394,810 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹101.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MOTISONS JEWELLERS had a volume of 394,810 shares and closed at a price of 101.18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.