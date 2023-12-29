MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a positive day of trading, with the open price at ₹91.33 and the close price at ₹96.13. The stock reached a high of ₹93.5 and a low of ₹91.33. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.09, while the 52-week low is ₹96.13. The BSE volume for the stock was 758,516 shares.
29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST
