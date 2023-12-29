Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 96.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.33 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a positive day of trading, with the open price at 91.33 and the close price at 96.13. The stock reached a high of 93.5 and a low of 91.33. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.09, while the 52-week low is 96.13. The BSE volume for the stock was 758,516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹96.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 758,516. The closing price for the stock was 96.13.

