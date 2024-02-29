Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 184.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.6 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at 188.95 and closed at 184.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 188.95, while the low was 178. The market capitalization stands at 1768.09 crore. The 52-week high and low are 246.19 and 87.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹184.65 on last trading day

On the last day, MOTISONS JEWELLERS on BSE had a trading volume of 19900 shares with a closing price of 184.65.

