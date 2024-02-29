MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹188.95 and closed at ₹184.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹188.95, while the low was ₹178. The market capitalization stands at ₹1768.09 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹246.19 and ₹87.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.