Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 188.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.42 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had an open price of 196.98 and a close price of 188.98 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 198.42 and the low was 194.75. The market capitalization of the company is 1953.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 110,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price NSE Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹188.98 on last trading day

On the last day of MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 110,278. The closing price for the day was 188.98.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!