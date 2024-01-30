Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -2.93 %. The stock closed at 198.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.61 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile day of trading, with the stock opening at 207.5 and closing at 198.42. The stock reached a high of 208.34 and a low of 190.53 during the day. The market capitalization of Motisons Jewellers is currently at 1896.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19, while the 52-week low is 87.1. The stock had a trading volume of 610,207 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.94%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD96.08%
1 Year-99999.99%
