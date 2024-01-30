MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS stocks plummet in trading today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile day of trading, with the stock opening at ₹207.5 and closing at ₹198.42. The stock reached a high of ₹208.34 and a low of ₹190.53 during the day. The market capitalization of Motisons Jewellers is currently at ₹1896.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19, while the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The stock had a trading volume of 610,207 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.