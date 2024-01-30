MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS stocks plummet in trading today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile day of trading, with the stock opening at ₹207.5 and closing at ₹198.42. The stock reached a high of ₹208.34 and a low of ₹190.53 during the day. The market capitalization of Motisons Jewellers is currently at ₹1896.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19, while the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The stock had a trading volume of 610,207 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of MOTISONS JEWELLERS is ₹192.61. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.81, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of MOTISONS JEWELLERS is ₹192.61 with a percent change of -2.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.93%. The net change is -5.81, which means the stock price has decreased by 5.81 points.
On the last day, MOTISONS JEWELLERS had a trading volume of 610,207 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹198.42.
