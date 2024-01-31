MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : Motisons Jewellers Surges in Trading Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers opened at ₹196.71 and closed at ₹192.61. The stock reached a high of ₹197.11 and a low of ₹185.11. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1835.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 198,503 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRM Energy
|530.25
|3.0
|0.57
|573.8
|435.2
|1604.52
|Aeroflex Industries
|155.0
|1.7
|1.11
|197.4
|140.9
|2004.47
|Motisons Jewellers
|194.43
|7.95
|4.26
|246.19
|87.1
|1914.09
|Allcargo Terminals
|73.99
|1.1
|1.51
|82.5
|31.37
|1817.9
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|314.9
|-0.1
|-0.03
|382.2
|202.05
|1538.21
Motisons Jewellers stock had a low price of ₹184.56 and a high price of ₹195.8 for the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.85%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|89.96%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 198,503. The closing price for the day was ₹192.61.
