MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : Motisons Jewellers Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 4.4 %. The stock closed at 186.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.69 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers opened at 196.71 and closed at 192.61. The stock reached a high of 197.11 and a low of 185.11. The market capitalization of the company is 1835.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 198,503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price NSE Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹194.69, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹186.48

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 194.69. The stock has shown a 4.4 percent increase in value, with a net change of 8.21.

31 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹194.4, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹186.48

The stock price of Motisons Jewellers is currently at 194.4, with a percent change of 4.25 and a net change of 7.92.

31 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRM Energy530.253.00.57573.8435.21604.52
Aeroflex Industries155.01.71.11197.4140.92004.47
Motisons Jewellers194.437.954.26246.1987.11914.09
Allcargo Terminals73.991.11.5182.531.371817.9
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers314.9-0.1-0.03382.2202.051538.21
31 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Motisons Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range

Motisons Jewellers stock had a low price of 184.56 and a high price of 195.8 for the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price NSE Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹195.8, up 5% from yesterday's ₹186.48

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is 195.8 with a percent change of 5 and a net change of 9.32. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5% and the actual increase in price is 9.32. This suggests that the stock is performing well and is experiencing positive growth. Investors may see this as a good opportunity to invest in MOTISONS JEWELLERS.

31 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD89.96%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹192.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 198,503. The closing price for the day was 192.61.

