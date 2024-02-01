Hello User
Mphasis Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Mphasis stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 2608.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2598.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mphasis stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mphasis Stock Price Today

Mphasis Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Mphasis stock was 2591.9 and the closing price was 2608.1. The highest price reached during the day was 2601.9, while the lowest price was 2552.85. The market capitalization of Mphasis is 49,069.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2788.35 and 1660.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8898 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Mphasis share price NSE Live :Mphasis closed at ₹2608.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mphasis on BSE, a total of 8,898 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,608.1.

