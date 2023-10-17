Hello User
Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis closed today at 2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's 2357.35

22 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Mphasis stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -2.83 %. The stock closed at 2357.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2290.75 per share. Investors should monitor Mphasis stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mphasis

On the last day, Mphasis opened at 2361.05 and closed at 2357.35. The stock had a high of 2368.25 and a low of 2314.45. The market capitalization of Mphasis is 43857.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2550.95, while the 52-week low is 1660.65. The stock had a total trading volume of 2926 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Mphasis share price update :Mphasis closed today at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

Today, the closing price of Mphasis stock was 2290.75, which represents a decrease of 2.83% from the previous day's closing price of 2357.35. The net change in the stock price was -66.6, indicating a downward movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
Tata Elxsi7449.2-25.35-0.347999.05708.146390.97
Mphasis2290.75-66.6-2.832550.951660.6543157.74
Persistent Systems5711.45-53.4-0.936035.03576.543649.76
Oracle Financial Services Softwa4161.1555.71.364528.952883.835951.16
17 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mphasis stock is 2286.25 and the high price is 2368.25.

17 Oct 2023, 03:39 PM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2359.35 as against previous close of 2350.8

Mphasis is currently trading at a spot price of 2288.1. The bid price stands at 2295.9 with a bid quantity of 1375, while the offer price is 2296.55 with an offer quantity of 275. The open interest for Mphasis is recorded at 2874850.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Mphasis Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Mphasis Ltd stock is 1660.05, while the 52-week high price is 2552.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Mphasis share price NSE Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2294, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current data for Mphasis stock shows that the price is 2294, with a percent change of -2.69 and a net change of -63.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.69% and the value of the stock has decreased by 63.35.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Mphasis

Top active call options for Mphasis at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.25 (-35.78%) & 13.0 (-37.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mphasis at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 56.5 (+35.01%) & 21.05 (+51.44%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

17 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Mphasis share price update :Mphasis trading at ₹2304.8, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

Mphasis stock is currently priced at 2304.8, representing a decrease of 2.23% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -52.55.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2308.2, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Mphasis is 2308.2. There has been a percent change of -2.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -49.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2449.37
10 Days2439.19
20 Days2453.54
50 Days2406.93
100 Days2196.96
300 Days2075.05
17 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Top active options for Mphasis

Top active call options for Mphasis at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.35 (-26.78%) & 14.7 (-29.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mphasis at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 54.55 (+30.35%) & 20.3 (+46.04%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2307.85, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current data for Mphasis stock shows that the stock price is 2307.85. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -49.5, which is the decrease in the stock price in rupees.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Mphasis Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2359.35 as against previous close of 2350.8

Mphasis is currently trading at a spot price of 2310.2. The bid price stands at 2317.45 with a bid quantity of 275. The offer price is 2319.15, accompanied by an offer quantity of 275. The open interest for Mphasis is at 2,838,000.

17 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

17 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Mphasis share price NSE Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2312.85, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current stock price of Mphasis is 2312.85, which represents a decrease of 1.89% from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of -44.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Mphasis

Top active call options for Mphasis at 17 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 31.0 (-31.94%) & 13.45 (-35.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mphasis at 17 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 58.6 (+40.02%) & 22.65 (+62.95%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2359.35 as against previous close of 2350.8

Mphasis is currently trading at a spot price of 2309.4. The bid price is 2300.85, with a bid quantity of 275, while the offer price is 2303.05, with an offer quantity of 275. The open interest for Mphasis is 2872925.

17 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2307.15, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Mphasis is 2307.15. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -50.2, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 50.2.

17 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Mphasis

Top active call options for Mphasis at 17 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 36.25 (-20.42%) & 15.95 (-23.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mphasis at 17 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.0 (+31.42%) & 20.0 (+43.88%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Mphasis share price update :Mphasis trading at ₹2311, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the price is 2311, with a percent change of -1.97% and a net change of -46.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.97% or 46.35.

17 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2359.35 as against previous close of 2350.8

Mphasis is currently trading at a spot price of 2316.75. The bid price is 2311.6, and the offer price is 2313.35. The offer quantity is 275, and the bid quantity is 275. The open interest for Mphasis is 2800050.

17 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis closed at ₹2357.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mphasis had a volume of 2961 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2357.35.

