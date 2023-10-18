Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis closed today at 2259.65, down -1.36% from yesterday's 2290.75

Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis closed today at ₹2259.65, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2290.75 Today, the closing price of Mphasis stock was ₹2259.65, representing a decrease of 1.36% from the previous day's closing price of ₹2290.75. The net change in the stock price was -31.1.

Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1186.05 -11.2 -0.94 1319.95 982.95 104361.94 Tata Elxsi 7601.4 152.2 2.04 7999.0 5708.1 47338.81 Mphasis 2259.65 -31.1 -1.36 2550.95 1660.65 42571.82 Persistent Systems 5683.7 -27.75 -0.49 6035.0 3576.5 43437.68 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 4160.0 -17.0 -0.41 4528.95 2883.8 35941.23 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range The Mphasis stock reached a low of ₹2242.75 and a high of ₹2303.45 on the current day.

Mphasis Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Mphasis Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 1660.05000 and a 52 week high price of 2552.00000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mphasis October futures opened at 2300.0 as against previous close of 2298.0 Mphasis, a renowned IT services company, currently has a spot price of 2256.55. The bid price and offer price are 2263.2 and 2264.2 respectively. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 550. The stock has an open interest of 2735425. Mphasis offers a wide range of IT solutions and services to various industries, making it a prominent player in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Top active options for Mphasis Top active call options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.45 (-45.88%) & ₹42.0 (-29.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.0 (+28.48%) & ₹72.3 (+19.8%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Mphasis share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2426.15 10 Days 2437.46 20 Days 2448.31 50 Days 2409.88 100 Days 2201.11 300 Days 2077.05

The current stock price of Mphasis is ₹2290.75. It has experienced a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -66.6, which means it has decreased by that amount. Overall, the stock price of Mphasis has seen a decline in value.

Mphasis share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 7 Buy 7 7 7 6 Hold 8 8 8 8 Sell 8 8 8 6 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Top active options for Mphasis Top active call options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.35 (-35.02%) & ₹45.25 (-24.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.9 (+15.2%) & ₹67.95 (+12.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Mphasis share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.64% 3 Months 8.48% 6 Months 28.42% YTD 16.12% 1 Year 9.03%

