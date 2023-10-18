Hello User
Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis closed today at 2259.65, down -1.36% from yesterday's 2290.75

Mphasis stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 2290.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2259.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mphasis stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mphasis

On the last day, Mphasis opened at 2361.05 and closed at 2357.35. The stock had a high of 2368.25 and a low of 2286.25. The market capitalization of Mphasis is 43198.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2550.95 and the 52-week low is 1660.65. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 17538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis closed today at ₹2259.65, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2290.75

Today, the closing price of Mphasis stock was 2259.65, representing a decrease of 1.36% from the previous day's closing price of 2290.75. The net change in the stock price was -31.1.

18 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

The Mphasis stock reached a low of 2242.75 and a high of 2303.45 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Mphasis Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Mphasis Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 1660.05000 and a 52 week high price of 2552.00000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2300.0 as against previous close of 2298.0

Mphasis, a renowned IT services company, currently has a spot price of 2256.55. The bid price and offer price are 2263.2 and 2264.2 respectively. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 550. The stock has an open interest of 2735425. Mphasis offers a wide range of IT solutions and services to various industries, making it a prominent player in the market.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Mphasis share price update :Mphasis trading at ₹2255.5, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹2290.75

The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the stock price is 2255.5. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -35.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 35.25.

18 Oct 2023, 02:49 PM IST Top active options for Mphasis

Top active call options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.45 (-45.88%) & 42.0 (-29.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.0 (+28.48%) & 72.3 (+19.8%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Mphasis is 2290.75. There has been a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66.6, which means the stock has decreased by 66.6.

18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2300.0 as against previous close of 2298.0

Mphasis, an Indian IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2290.75. The bid price stands at INR 2264.45, with a bid quantity of 550 shares. The offer price is INR 2266.75, with an offer quantity of 275 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,743,400 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

Mphasis stock is currently trading at a price of 2290.75. It has experienced a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66.6, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Simple Moving Average

5 Days2426.15
10 Days2437.46
20 Days2448.31
50 Days2409.88
100 Days2201.11
300 Days2077.05
18 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Mphasis share price NSE Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the price is 2290.75. There has been a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -66.6, suggesting a decline of 66.6 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current stock price of Mphasis is 2290.75. It has experienced a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -66.6, which means it has decreased by that amount. Overall, the stock price of Mphasis has seen a decline in value.

Click here for Mphasis AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Mphasis

Top active call options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.3 (-53.93%) & 34.6 (-41.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 31.55 (+35.12%) & 80.65 (+33.64%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Mphasis share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4447
Buy7776
Hold8888
Sell8886
Strong Sell2222
18 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Mphasis is 2290.75. There has been a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -66.6, suggesting a decline of 66.6 in the stock price.

Click here for Mphasis News

18 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2300.0 as against previous close of 2298.0

Mphasis, an IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2290.75. The bid price is 2260.3, while the offer price is 2261.85. The bid and offer quantities are both 275. The stock has an open interest of 2827825.

18 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current stock price of Mphasis is 2290.75. There has been a negative percent change of -2.83, resulting in a net change of -66.6. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Mphasis

Top active call options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.35 (-35.02%) & 45.25 (-24.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mphasis at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.9 (+15.2%) & 67.95 (+12.59%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

According to the current data, the stock price of Mphasis is 2290.75. There has been a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -66.6, reflecting a decline in price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Mphasis share price update :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

Mphasis stock is currently trading at a price of 2290.75. There has been a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -66.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 66.6.

18 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Price Analysis

1 Week-7.64%
3 Months8.48%
6 Months28.42%
YTD16.12%
1 Year9.03%
18 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2290.75, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

The current data for Mphasis stock shows that its price is 2290.75. There has been a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66.6, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis closed at ₹2357.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mphasis on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 17,538. The closing price for the day was 2,357.35.

