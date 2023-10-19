Hello User
Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mphasis stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 2255.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2274.55 per share. Investors should monitor Mphasis stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mphasis

On the last day, the open price of Mphasis was 2292 and the close price was 2290.75. The stock had a high of 2303.45 and a low of 2242.75. The market capitalization of Mphasis is 42612.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2550.95 and the 52-week low is 1660.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 16097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

The Mphasis stock reached a low of 2228.05 and a high of 2306.80 during the current trading day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Mphasis share price update :Mphasis trading at ₹2274.55, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2255.3

The current data for Mphasis stock shows that the price is 2274.55 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 19.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% and the price has gone up by 19.25. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Mphasis stock.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Mphasis Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.48%
3 Months5.86%
6 Months26.41%
YTD14.31%
1 Year6.63%
19 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2256, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2255.3

The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the price is 2256. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.7.

19 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis closed at ₹2290.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mphasis had a volume of 16,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2290.75.

