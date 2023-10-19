Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Mphasis was ₹2292 and the close price was ₹2290.75. The stock had a high of ₹2303.45 and a low of ₹2242.75. The market capitalization of Mphasis is ₹42612.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2550.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1660.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 16097 shares.
The Mphasis stock reached a low of ₹2228.05 and a high of ₹2306.80 during the current trading day.
The current data for Mphasis stock shows that the price is ₹2274.55 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 19.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% and the price has gone up by ₹19.25. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Mphasis stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.48%
|3 Months
|5.86%
|6 Months
|26.41%
|YTD
|14.31%
|1 Year
|6.63%
The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the price is ₹2256. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.7.
On the last day of trading, Mphasis had a volume of 16,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2290.75.
