Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Mphasis opened at ₹2256 and closed at ₹2255.3. The stock had a high of ₹2307 and a low of ₹2228.05. The market capitalization of Mphasis is ₹42582.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2550.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1660.65. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 89099 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high price for Mphasis stock is ₹2317.1 and the low price is ₹2185.3.
Mphasis stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2227.75. The bid price is 2230.15, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 2232.8, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 275, and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest stands at 2,576,750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the price is ₹2219.9. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -38.2, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹38.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.95%
|3 Months
|5.14%
|6 Months
|28.59%
|YTD
|14.59%
|1 Year
|7.17%
The current stock price of Mphasis is ₹2305.25, which represents a 2.09% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹47.15.
On the last day of trading for Mphasis on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,099. The closing price for the day was ₹2255.3.
