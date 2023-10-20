Hello User
Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mphasis stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 2258.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2219.9 per share. Investors should monitor Mphasis stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mphasis

On the last day, Mphasis opened at 2256 and closed at 2255.3. The stock had a high of 2307 and a low of 2228.05. The market capitalization of Mphasis is 42582.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2550.95 and the 52-week low is 1660.65. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 89099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Mphasis stock is 2317.1 and the low price is 2185.3.

20 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2221.2 as against previous close of 2266.3

Mphasis stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2227.75. The bid price is 2230.15, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 2232.8, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 275, and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest stands at 2,576,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Mphasis share price update :Mphasis trading at ₹2219.9, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹2258.1

The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the price is 2219.9. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -38.2, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 38.2.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Mphasis Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.95%
3 Months5.14%
6 Months28.59%
YTD14.59%
1 Year7.17%
20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2305.25, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹2258.1

The current stock price of Mphasis is 2305.25, which represents a 2.09% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 47.15.

20 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis closed at ₹2255.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mphasis on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,099. The closing price for the day was 2255.3.

