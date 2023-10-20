Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Mphasis opened at ₹2256 and closed at ₹2255.3. The stock had a high of ₹2307 and a low of ₹2228.05. The market capitalization of Mphasis is ₹42582.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2550.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1660.65. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 89099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.