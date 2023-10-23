Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis Stock Surges in Trading Today

Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Mphasis reached a low of ₹2151 and a high of ₹2210.55 on the current day.

Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2169.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2168.55 Based on the current data, the stock price of Mphasis is ₹2169.05 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Mphasis Top active call options for Mphasis at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.25 (-36.27%) & ₹15.95 (-14.48%) respectively. Top active put options for Mphasis at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹2160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.75 (-43.05%) & ₹4.45 (-62.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Elxsi 7554.2 2.0 0.03 7999.0 5708.1 47044.87 Persistent Systems 5879.4 -27.1 -0.46 6035.0 3576.5 44933.31 Mphasis 2183.4 14.85 0.68 2550.95 1660.65 41135.26 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 3956.95 30.9 0.79 4528.95 2883.8 34186.93 KPIT Technologies 1185.3 -10.8 -0.9 1237.8 615.4 32044.16 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mphasis share price NSE Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2183.6, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹2168.55 The current stock price of Mphasis is ₹2183.6, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 15.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.69% or ₹15.05.

Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Mphasis stock today was ₹2151, while the high price was ₹2210.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mphasis October futures opened at 2169.1 as against previous close of 2170.3 Mphasis is currently trading at a spot price of 2172.45. The bid price stands at 2173.15 with a bid quantity of 275, while the offer price is 2175.1 with an offer quantity of 275. The stock has an open interest of 2166175.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Mphasis Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mphasis share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.69% 3 Months -5.08% 6 Months 23.28% YTD 9.98% 1 Year 1.04%

Mphasis share price NSE Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2193.9, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹2168.55 The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the price is ₹2193.9, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 25.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2159.25, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹2168.55 The current data for Mphasis stock shows that the price is ₹2159.25. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹9.3.