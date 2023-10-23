Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Mphasis shares was ₹2207.1, while the closing price was ₹2258.1. The highest price for the day was ₹2317.1, and the lowest price was ₹2135. The market capitalization of Mphasis is currently ₹40818.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2550.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1660.65. The BSE volume for the day was 25235 shares.
Top active call options for Mphasis at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.25 (-36.27%) & ₹15.95 (-14.48%) respectively.
Top active put options for Mphasis at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹2160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.75 (-43.05%) & ₹4.45 (-62.76%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7554.2
|2.0
|0.03
|7999.0
|5708.1
|47044.87
|Persistent Systems
|5879.4
|-27.1
|-0.46
|6035.0
|3576.5
|44933.31
|Mphasis
|2183.4
|14.85
|0.68
|2550.95
|1660.65
|41135.26
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|3956.95
|30.9
|0.79
|4528.95
|2883.8
|34186.93
|KPIT Technologies
|1185.3
|-10.8
|-0.9
|1237.8
|615.4
|32044.16
Mphasis is currently trading at a spot price of 2172.45. The bid price stands at 2173.15 with a bid quantity of 275, while the offer price is 2175.1 with an offer quantity of 275. The stock has an open interest of 2166175.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.69%
|3 Months
|-5.08%
|6 Months
|23.28%
|YTD
|9.98%
|1 Year
|1.04%
On the last day of trading for Mphasis on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25,235. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,258.1.
