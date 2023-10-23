Hello User
Mphasis share price Today Live Updates : Mphasis Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mphasis stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 2168.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2169.05 per share. Investors should monitor Mphasis stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mphasis

On the last day, the opening price of Mphasis shares was 2207.1, while the closing price was 2258.1. The highest price for the day was 2317.1, and the lowest price was 2135. The market capitalization of Mphasis is currently 40818.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2550.95, and the 52-week low is 1660.65. The BSE volume for the day was 25235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Mphasis reached a low of 2151 and a high of 2210.55 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2169.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2168.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Mphasis is 2169.05 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Mphasis

Top active call options for Mphasis at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.25 (-36.27%) & 15.95 (-14.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mphasis at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 2160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.75 (-43.05%) & 4.45 (-62.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7554.22.00.037999.05708.147044.87
Persistent Systems5879.4-27.1-0.466035.03576.544933.31
Mphasis2183.414.850.682550.951660.6541135.26
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3956.9530.90.794528.952883.834186.93
KPIT Technologies1185.3-10.8-0.91237.8615.432044.16
23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Mphasis share price NSE Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2183.6, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹2168.55

The current stock price of Mphasis is 2183.6, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 15.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.69% or 15.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mphasis stock today was 2151, while the high price was 2210.55.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Mphasis October futures opened at 2169.1 as against previous close of 2170.3

Mphasis is currently trading at a spot price of 2172.45. The bid price stands at 2173.15 with a bid quantity of 275, while the offer price is 2175.1 with an offer quantity of 275. The stock has an open interest of 2166175.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Mphasis Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Mphasis share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.69%
3 Months-5.08%
6 Months23.28%
YTD9.98%
1 Year1.04%
23 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Mphasis share price NSE Live :Mphasis trading at ₹2193.9, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹2168.55

The current data of Mphasis stock shows that the price is 2193.9, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 25.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Mphasis share price Today :Mphasis trading at ₹2159.25, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹2168.55

The current data for Mphasis stock shows that the price is 2159.25. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 9.3.

23 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Mphasis share price Live :Mphasis closed at ₹2258.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mphasis on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25,235. The closing price for the stock was 2,258.1.

