MRF Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, MRF's open price was ₹102,100 and the close price was ₹102,867.85. The high for the day was ₹103,081.15 and the low was ₹102,100. The market capitalization is ₹43,641.36 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is ₹103,200 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for the day was 16 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST
