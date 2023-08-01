Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 102867.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102900 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 102,100 and the close price was 102,867.85. The stock reached a high of 103,081.15 and a low of 102,100. The market capitalization of MRF is 43,641.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 103,200, while the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 16 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102867.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16. The closing price of each share was 102,867.85.

