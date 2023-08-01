MRF Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹102,100 and the close price was ₹102,867.85. The stock reached a high of ₹103,081.15 and a low of ₹102,100. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43,641.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹103,200, while the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 16 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102867.85 yesterday
