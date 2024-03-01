MRF share price Today Live Updates : Market Recycle Facility (MRF) Sees Negative Trading Trend

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹146800 and closed at ₹145877.3. The stock reached a high of ₹146905 and a low of ₹144727.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹61771.86 crore. The 52-week high for MRF was ₹151283.4 and the low was ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 520 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.