MRF share price Today Live Updates : Market Recycle Facility (MRF) Sees Negative Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 145877.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145688.35 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 146800 and closed at 145877.3. The stock reached a high of 146905 and a low of 144727.8. The market capitalization stood at 61771.86 crore. The 52-week high for MRF was 151283.4 and the low was 81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 520 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹145877.3 on last trading day

