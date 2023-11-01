Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Gains Ground with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 108318.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108627.9 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 109,225 and the close price was 109,031.85. The stock reached a high of 109,690.9 and a low of 107,879.15 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 46,016.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 113,379.1 and the 52-week low is 81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108627.9, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹108318.6

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 108,627.9. There has been a 0.29% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 309.3.

01 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109031.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MRF was 202 shares. The closing price for these shares was 109,031.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.